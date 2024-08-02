MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded MVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $296.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

