Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

