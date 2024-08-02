Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71.

Natera Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.39 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

