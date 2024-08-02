Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 1,057 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

