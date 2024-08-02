National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.46. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$224.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$212.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

