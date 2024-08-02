National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.19. 789,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

