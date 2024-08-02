National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.65% of National Western Life Group worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $499.98 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.17 and a 1 year high of $499.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.04.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

