National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20

National World Plc (LON:NWORGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of National World stock opened at GBX 17.33 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £46.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.34. National World has a 1-year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).

In related news, insider David Lindsay bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,946.23). 57.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

