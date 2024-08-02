Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on August 2nd

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GQI stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.