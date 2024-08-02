NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.23

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.23 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 370.20 ($4.76), with a volume of 137005219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.40 ($4.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.24) price target for the company. Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.63) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.63 ($4.25).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.07. The firm has a market cap of £31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 775.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,617.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,959.15). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.