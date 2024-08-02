Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.