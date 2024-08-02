NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.57

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.57 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 1,672 ($21.51), with a volume of 97077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($21.87).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market cap of £773.13 million, a PE ratio of 3,695.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,628.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,625.06.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,086.96%.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

About NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.66) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($25,823.26). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

