NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NCC stock traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.80 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,519. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.02 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of £488.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3,156.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

