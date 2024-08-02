Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 3,407,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.70 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

