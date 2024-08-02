NetMind Token Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a market cap of $117.48 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,037,796 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.24481262 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,793,158.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

