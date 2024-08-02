NetMind Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $116.54 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00004728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,070,062 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.07511503 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,507,414.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

