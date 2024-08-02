NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.280 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
NETSTREIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 911.21%.
Insider Activity at NETSTREIT
In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.