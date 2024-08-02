Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NHS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,560. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.