Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NHS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,560. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
