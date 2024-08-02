Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,584. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

