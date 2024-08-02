Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NBIX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. 166,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.