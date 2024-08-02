New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

QQQ traded down $10.91 on Friday, hitting $448.75. 64,583,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,641,906. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

