New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 801 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,316. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

