New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Buys Shares of 517 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 242,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 37,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.02. 10,735,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,411. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

