New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $64,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.31. 19,052,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,653,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

