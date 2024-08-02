New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.02. 3,450,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

