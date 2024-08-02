New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

