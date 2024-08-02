New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $13.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.67. 1,046,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $317.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

