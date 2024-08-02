New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,396 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

