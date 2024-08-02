New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 633.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of VST traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,355,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.