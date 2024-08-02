New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter.

New Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NGD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.18.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

