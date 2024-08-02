New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 9,957,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,216. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in New Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.