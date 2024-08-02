Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

