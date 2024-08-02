Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

