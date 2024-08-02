Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,870,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Newmont by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 148,775 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 38.9% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $49.82. 1,216,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,179,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

