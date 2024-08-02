Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock Position Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,609 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:NR opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $703.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

