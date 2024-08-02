NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

NXE stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.64. 2,262,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,082. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

