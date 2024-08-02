NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.720-2.720 EPS.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,472. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.
NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust
In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
