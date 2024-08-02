NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $73.03. Approximately 2,853,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,391,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

