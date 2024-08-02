Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Nine Energy Service worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 225,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,991. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Insider Activity

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $270,968.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 943,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,039 and sold 160,085 shares valued at $316,300. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Free Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Read More

