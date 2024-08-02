Niza Global (NIZA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $277,753.18

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 133% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $277,753.18 and $4.46 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0007229 USD and is up 58.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,563,546.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

