Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.30. Nomura shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 19,909 shares.
Nomura Stock Down 11.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.