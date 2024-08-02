Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.15. Nomura shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 89,757 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 997.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,445 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

