North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.