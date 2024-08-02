North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.74

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 40889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $514.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.