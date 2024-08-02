North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Dividend of $0.21

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.16.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 162,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.00.
