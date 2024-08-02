North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Dividend of $0.21

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 162,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.00.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

