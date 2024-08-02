Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NCLH stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,579,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,852. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 128.84% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

