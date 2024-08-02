Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 12,003,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 128.84% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

