Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 128.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of NCLH traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $15.95. 15,680,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943,479. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73.
Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line
In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
