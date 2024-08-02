Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nova by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $38,661,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122,218 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $11,638,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

