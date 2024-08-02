Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.49

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.49 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 1054323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

